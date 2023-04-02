Mental Health & Gun Control: Two Arguments Leading To The Same Conclusion.
April 2, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY“By psychopolitics, our chief goals are effectively carried forward. To produce the maximum amount of chaos in the culture of our enemy is our first and most important step. Our Fruits are grown in chaos, distrust, economic depression, and scientific turmoil. At last, a weary populace can seek peace only in our offered communist state. At last, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments