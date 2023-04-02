“Strangers on the Internet” Podcast Episode 26: A Jeopardy Champion Seeking Answers

April 2, 2023 | Tags: REASON

The twenty-sixth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange has us talking to Nick (a pseudonym), a Jeopardy champion in his late 30s whose work has taken him from academia to the policy world.

Originally from NYC, he has tried his luck at dating all across the country and abroad. Nick talks about the difficulties with finding a significant other who shares his interests and values, as well as with staving off his family's old-fashioned requirements for his future partner.

Does Nick think that his identity as an Asian-American man has led to being stereotyped and devalued on dating apps (including via not receiving a right-swipe from even one woman during a stay in Denver)? Would he have an easier time if he earned more money, or if he didn't label himself politically moderate? Come hear about this brainy dater's quest for love!

The post "Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 26: A Jeopardy Champion Seeking Answers appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...