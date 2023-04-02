Trump Rakes in $4 Million 24 Hours After Indictment, Where It Came From Should Have Libs Terrified

April 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Americans don’t like bullies. They don’t like scandalmongers or liars either. NeverTrumpers and those who support them are all of these. Infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, they will stop at […] The post Trump Rakes in $4 Million 24 Hours After Indictment, Where It Came From Should Have Libs Terrified appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...