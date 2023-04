As Trump Fans Gather In New York, FBI Agent Excitedly Dons MAGA Hat One Last Time

April 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — With tension building in anticipation of former President Donald Trump arriving in New York to face arraignment on criminal charges, a grizzled FBI agent eagerly dusted off his old red MAGA baseball cap, ready to put it on for one last assignment.



Read More...