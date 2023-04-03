Brickbat: It’s Not Up For Debate

Members of the debating society at Royal Holloway, University of London, a public university in England, said they were "strong armed" and "bullied" by the student union into rescinding an invitation to Claire Fox to speak. Fox is a member of the House of Lords and head of a free speech think tank. The head of the student union sent the debating society an email objecting to Fox sharing a video clip of comedian Ricky Gervais in which Gervais joked about "the old fashioned women, you know, the ones with wombs" as opposed to "the new ones we've been seeing lately with beards and c—-." The head of the student union said the clip was "overtly transphobic."

