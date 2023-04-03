The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

But The Economy Is Strong, Right Joe? McDonald’s Shuts US Offices – Corporate Employees Await Planned Layoffs (Video)

April 3, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
I spoke about the lies of politicians on Monday’s The Sons of Liberty Radio.  During that time, I quoted the current usurper of the White House, Joe Biden.  Biden, with his mouth stuff with ice cream like a little 5-year-old, blathered back in October 2022, “The economy is strong as hell.”  So, what are we …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x