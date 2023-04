Frightening Evidence Reveals Man Convicted Of Making Hillary Meme Had Plans To Create Biden GIF

April 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — As social media influencer Douglass "Ricky Vaughn" Mackey was convicted on charges of interfering in an election by posting memes online, startling new evidence has emerged that he was making plans to create a dangerous and devastating Joe Biden GIF.



Read More...