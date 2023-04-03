It Begins . . . Kari Lake Is Headed to Iowa

Someone say it. “Trump-Lake 2024.”

Arizona’s Kari Lake, who should be the rightful governor of the state, is heading to a rally in Iowa. That can mean a lot of things… or really it can only mean one thing if we’re being realistic. She has her sights set on the Vice Presidential nod from President Trump.

HAWKEYES! I’m headed back to my old stomping grounds for a RALLY! Join me THIS Wednesday at The Airliner for food, fun & some spirited Q&A. Don’t miss it! Visit: https://t.co/rERxf5RyMs pic.twitter.com/4Y9Efx11Ch — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 4, 2023

As Rogan O’Handley noted on Twitter, this could be a great combination if it comes to pass.

If Trump can run in 2016 w/o any political experience & be the greatest US President of our lifetimes, @KariLake can be his VP in 2024 We want outsiders We want fighters We want people who are going to dismantle the entire Deep State machine I believe Kari will do just that — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 3, 2023

Lake is currently embroiled in a battle to correct the fraudulent 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona. While she’s confident things will work out for her in the courts, there’s no reason to not look to the future.

