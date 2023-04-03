The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

It Begins . . . Kari Lake Is Headed to Iowa

April 3, 2023   |   Tags:

Someone say it. “Trump-Lake 2024.”

Arizona’s Kari Lake, who should be the rightful governor of the state, is heading to a rally in Iowa. That can mean a lot of things… or really it can only mean one thing if we’re being realistic. She has her sights set on the Vice Presidential nod from President Trump.

As Rogan O’Handley noted on Twitter, this could be a great combination if it comes to pass.

Lake is currently embroiled in a battle to correct the fraudulent 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona. While she’s confident things will work out for her in the courts, there’s no reason to not look to the future.

The post It Begins . . . Kari Lake Is Headed to Iowa appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x