The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back After NYC Mayor Warns Her by Name as She Heads to City to Back Trump

April 3, 2023   |   Tags:

New York Mayor Eric Adams tried to issue a scolding to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in advance of her appearance in his city Tuesday in support of […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back After NYC Mayor Warns Her by Name as She Heads to City to Back Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x