Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back After NYC Mayor Warns Her by Name as She Heads to City to Back Trump

April 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

New York Mayor Eric Adams tried to issue a scolding to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in advance of her appearance in his city Tuesday in support of […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back After NYC Mayor Warns Her by Name as She Heads to City to Back Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...