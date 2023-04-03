The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Oops: Gavin Newsom Features Alleged Sex Pest in Ad

April 3, 2023   |   Tags:

San Diego County supervisor Nathan Fletcher (D.) announced his resignation last week after two women accused him of sexual assault. Hours later, California governor Gavin Newsom  (D.) featured Fletcher in a video announcing a multimillion-dollar campaign to unseat Republicans. The post Oops: Gavin Newsom Features Alleged Sex Pest in Ad appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x