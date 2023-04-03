Oops: Gavin Newsom Features Alleged Sex Pest in Ad

April 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

San Diego County supervisor Nathan Fletcher (D.) announced his resignation last week after two women accused him of sexual assault. Hours later, California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) featured Fletcher in a video announcing a multimillion-dollar campaign to unseat Republicans. The post Oops: Gavin Newsom Features Alleged Sex Pest in Ad appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...