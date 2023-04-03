The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Officially Becomes a Majority ‘Constitutional Carry’ Nation with a Stroke of DeSantis’ Pen

April 3, 2023   |   Tags:

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation into law Monday making his state the 26th to recognize “constitutional carry”: the right of citizens to carry a concealed firearm without a […] The post US Officially Becomes a Majority 'Constitutional Carry' Nation with a Stroke of DeSantis' Pen appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x