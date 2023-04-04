Another $2.6 Billion In Defense Aid To Ukraine

The Biden administration announced the next tranche of aid military aid for Ukraine on Tuesday, this time totaling $2.6 billion.

An official White House press release stipulated that $2 billion of this would be for various types of munitions, radar and weapons to defend the country in the future, and just ahead of an expected spring offensive against Russian forces.

Via SOPA Images/Shutterstock

According to a statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, this will include "U.S.-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors, and artillery rounds that Ukraine is using to defend itself."

For the sake of speed of getting these weapons and ammo to the warzone, the US said it will pull from existent military stockpiles.

"In addition, we are announcing a significant package of air defense capabilities, as well as artillery and tank ammunition, mortar systems, rockets, and anti-armor systems using $2.1 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds," the statement said.

"The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-fifth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021."

The announcement comes just on the heels of Russia's Wager Group claiming victory over Bakhmut's city center, raising the Russian flag over utterly demolished central administrative buildings.

This drone footage shows a Russian flag at the remains of Bakhmut's city hall building, as the Wagner Group claims to have 'legally taken' the bombarded city.



Live updates: https://t.co/DHkh8H1DdD pic.twitter.com/csx4PlEPIs — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 3, 2023

Below is the full list of what this latest defense package includes, according to the US Dept. of Defense:

The capabilities in this package include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

120mm mortar rounds;

120mm and 105mm tank ammunition;

25mm ammunition;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Approximately 400 grenade launchers and 200,000 rounds of ammunition;

11 tactical vehicles to recover equipment;

61 heavy fuel tankers;

10 trucks and 10 trailers to transport heavy equipment;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

Under USAI, the DoD will provide Ukraine with: