Brickbat: Which One Goes Where?

Six recycling bins, three blue and three green, lined up in a row against a brick wall

A new waste collection law set to be introduced by the British government could require households to have up to seven different bins for waste and recycling. The law would require local councils to collect food waste weekly and to collect garden waste. They are already required to  collect separately glass, metal, plastic, and paper and cardboard for recycling. They must collect everything else as general household waste.

