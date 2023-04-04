Brickbat: Which One Goes Where?

April 4, 2023 | Tags: REASON

A new waste collection law set to be introduced by the British government could require households to have up to seven different bins for waste and recycling. The law would require local councils to collect food waste weekly and to collect garden waste. They are already required to collect separately glass, metal, plastic, and paper and cardboard for recycling. They must collect everything else as general household waste.

The post Brickbat: Which One Goes Where? appeared first on Reason.com.



