Busted: ActBlue Unfairly Targets Union Members With Layoffs, Employees Say

April 4, 2023   |   Tags:

Democratic fundraising juggernaut ActBlue slashed 17 percent of its workforce on Monday, less than two months after its union gleefully announced it had struck a landmark collective bargaining agreement with the company that raised the bar on how employees should be treated. The post Busted: ActBlue Unfairly Targets Union Members With Layoffs, Employees Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


