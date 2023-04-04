Chase CEO: Biden’s Electric Vehicle Push Could Benefit Beijing and Imperil US National Security

April 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

China's dominance of the green energy supply chain means the Biden administration's push to transition to electric vehicles could benefit Beijing and "imperil" U.S. national security, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday. The post Chase CEO: Biden's Electric Vehicle Push Could Benefit Beijing and Imperil US National Security appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...