The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Chase Those Ratings: Watch the Media’s Obsessive Coverage of Trump’s Arraignment Journey

April 4, 2023   |   Tags:

It's 2016 all over again. The mainstream media have once again debased themselves with their obsessive and emotionally unstable coverage of Donald Trump's journey from Mar-a-Lago to the Manhattan courthouse where he was arraigned on Tuesday. The post Chase Those Ratings: Watch the Media's Obsessive Coverage of Trump's Arraignment Journey appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x