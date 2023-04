ChatGPT Launches Every Nuke On Planet After Being Asked To Write Another Sonic The Hedgehog Fanfic

April 4, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WORLD — Artificial intelligence ChatGPT hacked into the secure tactical systems of every major country on Earth and simultaneously fired the world's entire nuclear stockpile into the sky this morning after being asked to write yet another Sonic the Hedgehog fanfic.



