Dem Reps Who Egged On Rioters At Tennessee Capitol Are Stripped Of Committee Assignments; Face Expulsion

Authored by Debra Heine via AmGreatness.com,

The three Democrat representatives who encouraged student rioters at the Tennessee State Capitol last week have reportedly been stripped of their committee assignments and are facing a vote Thursday on articles of expulsion.

Three Democratic representatives face expulsion from the House after their involvement in last week’s gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol. https://t.co/8vnWj5RZwp — Gene Bryant (@GeneBryant2) April 3, 2023

Tennessee State Troopers were forced to intervene as a pro-gun control mob stormed the state capitol during a session of the legislature on March 30.

State Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pierson, and Gloria Johnson all reportedly joined the rioters in the well of the chamber, where they shouted slogans through a shared bullhorn.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists storm the Tennessee Capitol demanding more gun control measures.



h/t: @TheTNHoller pic.twitter.com/d2K0Kb5t1c — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 30, 2023

We took to the House floor demanding justice to end the support of the NRA, end the support of gun violence, & end support of these guns. The @TNGOP continue to support gun violence to the detriment of children, parents, & families. We must never quit! @brotherjones_ @VoteGloriaJ pic.twitter.com/RH75ZeoC1S — Justin J. Pearson (@Justinjpearson) March 30, 2023

Rep. Pearson denied that their antics on the House floor was radical, calling it as “good trouble” to “save kids’ lives.”

WATCH: “What we did was not radical — INACTION IS RADICAL.” @brotherjones_ & @VoteGloriaJ say they took over the well with @Justinjpearson to call for action on guns because it was time for “good trouble” with thousands outside demanding action on guns to save kids’ lives. pic.twitter.com/HPYo6MBsqc — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 30, 2023

All three reportedly received a letter Monday from Tammy Letzler, the chief clerk in the Tennessee House, informing them that they have been kicked off their committees.

“Dear Representative Johnson: You have been removed from the House standing committees and subcommittees and any committees on which you serve as designee. Please let me know if you have any questions,” the letter to Rep. Johnson read.

Rep. @VoteGloriaJ has been kicked off of all committees for speaking up in the well — as has @brotherjones_



They are currently sitting in Gov ops anyway pic.twitter.com/yfxIwe3bq1 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 3, 2023

In addition, House Republicans will vote Thursday on House Resolution 64 to expel the three Democrats. Rep. Johnson posted a screenshot of the first page of the articles of expulsion on Twitter.

Expulsion resolutions filed pic.twitter.com/ZMLOlzG18Q — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 3, 2023

The resolution, filed by Republican Reps. Bud Hulsey, Gino Bulso, and Andrew Farmer, declares that the three participated in “disorderly behavior” and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives,” the Associated Press reported.

Pearson and Jones are both freshman lawmakers. Johnson has served in the House since 2019. All three have been highly critical of the Republican supermajority. Jones was temporarily banned from the Tennessee Capitol in 2019 after throwing a cup of liquid at former House Speaker Glen Casada and other lawmakers while protesting the bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest inside the Capitol.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison reportedly referred to Jones as the “former representative” during the evening session Monday night.

Along party lines, members voted 72-23 to have an expulsion vote on Thursday. A two-thirds vote is required in Tennessee for the expulsion of any member, but the GOP has a supermajority with 75 of the House’s 99 seats.

In reaction to the vote, protesters in the House balconies screamed “fascists, fascists!” before being escorted out by state troopers.