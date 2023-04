Family Granted $26 Million After Body Cam Showed Cop Execute Innocent Unarmed Child

“Money can’t bring him back. I would rather have him next to me now.” Balch Springs, TX — On a Saturday night in a North Texas town in 2017, 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was murdered by a Balch Springs police officer. Jordan was a passenger in a car that had merely driven away from a party. …



Read More...