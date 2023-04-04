Obama-Era Tech Project Was Supposed to Help Taxpayers. It Could Get Them Hacked Instead.

April 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Obama administration had high hopes when it launched the Technology Transformation Services in 2014. Intended to bring the spirit of Silicon Valley into the federal bureaucracy, the team was tasked with modernizing the government’s aging technology infrastructure. The post Obama-Era Tech Project Was Supposed to Help Taxpayers. It Could Get Them Hacked Instead. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...