President of El Salvador on Charges Against President Trump: ‘The United States’ Ability to Use “Democracy” as Foreign Policy Is Gone’

April 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Historically, when foreign despots arrest their political opponents on, pardon the pun, trumped-up charges, the United States government has strongly denounced such actions, citing “democracy”.

After Tuesday’s bogus charges against former Republican President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for president in 2024, people are noticing that the U.S. government will no longer be able to use that political cudgel to justify their meddling in foreign matters.

The President of Salvadore, Nayib Bukele, took to Twitter on Tuesday to highlight the obvious hypocrisy.

“Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States’ ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone.”

Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone. https://t.co/svdFxtaf4q — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 4, 2023

On Tuesday, Manhattan Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose election was bankrolled by admitted Nazi collaborator George Soros’s front groups, indicted former President Trump on 34 counts of charges so bogus that even Trump haters like Mitt Romney and Andrew McCabe are calling the charges an overreach at best.

Additionally, legal experts across the political spectrum are laughing at Alvin Bragg’s indictment of President Trump.

The post President of El Salvador on Charges Against President Trump: ‘The United States’ Ability to Use “Democracy” as Foreign Policy Is Gone’ appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...