Soft-On-Crime Supreme Court Nominee Wins in Wisconsin

April 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Wisconsin voters flipped the state’s Supreme Court to the left on Tuesday, electing liberal judicial candidate Janet Protasiewicz in a major victory for Democrats that could have national implications for the 2024 presidential election. The post Soft-On-Crime Supreme Court Nominee Wins in Wisconsin appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...