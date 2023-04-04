The Lies Of The Politicians – When Will America Have Enough Of The Lesser Of 2 Evils? (Video)

In this episode, we’ll take a look at the three most prominent men running for the White House in 2024: Illegitimate China Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump. We’ll show you their lies and the question that I continually ask those who vote for either of these men is, when are you going to …



Read More...