Trump Pleads Guilty To Being An Incredible Lover

April 4, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — Crowds gathering in support of President Donald Trump to protest his arraignment on criminal charges were stunned to hear that Trump was preparing to enter a guilty plea but were later relieved to learn that Trump's plea only admitted his guilt in the affair with Stormy Daniels and of being an incredible lover.



