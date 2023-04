Trump Surrenders at NYC Courthouse

April 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

NEW YORK (Reuters)—Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, arrived at a Manhattan courthouse to be formally charged on Tuesday in a watershed moment as his supporters and detractors noisily rallied outside. The post Trump Surrenders at NYC Courthouse appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...