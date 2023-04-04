What Are They Hiding? A Year Later, DHS STILL Won’t Come Clean About Its Disinformation Board

The Biden regime’s abortive Disinformation Governance Board was a sinister initiative from the beginning. The board’s chief public proponents, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the board’s head, Nina Jankowicz, set off alarm bells when they were never entirely forthright or clear about what the board intended to do. Even now, long after the whole thing went sideways on …



Read More...