WWE Main Event: Trump Lawyer Claims DA Bragg Committed A Felony In Leaking Indictment Contained 34 Counts (Video)

On Monday, the fireworks kicked off as Trump lawyer Alina Habba made the claim that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had committed a felony by simply leaking the fact that there were 34 counts in the Trump indictment. “Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from …



Read More...