Biden Wants the Public To Think He’s Cracking Down on the Border. Critics Aren’t Buying It.

April 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Over the last four months, President Joe Biden has rolled out a series of immigration policies that could just as easily have emerged from former president Donald Trump's administration: a hard cap on the number of Latin Americans who can claim asylum in the United States, temporary deportation to Mexico for those asylum seekers, and a planned reimplementation of detaining migrant families behind bars. The post Biden Wants the Public To Think He's Cracking Down on the Border. Critics Aren't Buying It. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...