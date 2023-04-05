The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Columbia Faculty Oppose Planned Israel Center Because of ‘Human Rights.’ The School’s China Center Gets a Pass.

Faculty at Columbia University are protesting the school's proposed Global Center in Tel Aviv over human rights concerns in Israel despite remaining silent on human rights abuses in China, home to the university’s Beijing Center. The post Columbia Faculty Oppose Planned Israel Center Because of ‘Human Rights.’ The School’s China Center Gets a Pass. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


