Country Music Mega-Star Travis Tritt Drops Anheuser-Busch Products From His Tour

With Bud Light going ultra-woke by embracing transvestite Dylan Mulvaney as their new spokesman, conservatives across the spectrum have spoken out and threatened a boycott.

Country music mega-star Travis Tritt is one of them. He has removed all products of Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, from his tour’s hospitality rider.

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

Tritt, an outspoken America First patriot, has concerts scheduled for most of the year, all the way through August at the least. And while the absence of certain beers from his hospitality rider won’t make a dent in Anheuser-Busch’s bottom line by itself, it joins the chorus of patriots who are spreading the word that the beer company hates traditional American values.

