Mike Davis Let’s Jim Comey Know Where He’s Going if Trump Returns to the White House

Former FBI Director and current partisan hack James Comey celebrated with a three-word Tweet when President Donald J. Trump was arraigned on Tuesday. “Another good day,” he posted.

Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis had a simple retort for Comey, but one that could carry a lot of weight if he ever becomes President Trump’s Attorney General:

When I’m Trump’s next acting attorney general, he will go to the DC gulag.

While Comey is not currently charged with any crimes, Alvin Bragg has changed the rules. Now, it’s open season on anyone’s political foes. Comey had better hope Davis never gets his wish.

