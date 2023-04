Trump Calls for Defunding FBI

April 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to slash funding for the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI, one day after pleading not guilty in New York to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The post Trump Calls for Defunding FBI appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



