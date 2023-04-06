The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Finally Offers Explanation for Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal: It Was Trump’s Fault

The Biden administration released a report on the Afghanistan withdrawal Thursday that largely pointed the finger at former president Donald Trump for the botched exit that resulted in the country’s rapid fall to the Taliban.  The post Biden Admin Finally Offers Explanation for Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal: It Was Trump’s Fault appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


