Brickbat: Mon Dieu!

A woman in northern France, who wasn't named by the media, has been charged with "insulting the president of the republic" after calling French President Emmanuel Macron "filth" on Facebook. She faces a fine of up to €12,000 ($13,000) if found guilty.

