Dozens Of Rockets Pound Israel From Lebanon In Most Serious Escalation Since 2006 War

The prior days of clashes and tensions at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque are spiraling toward broader conflict in Gaza and along Israel's northern border as on Thursday afternoon a barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon.

Rocket sirens have been sounding in the towns of Betzet and Shlomi in the Western Galilee, close to the border, while the IDF says its Iron Dome system intercepted at least one of the projectiles. There are emerging reports of at least person wounded by shrapnel on the Israeli side.

Image via Haaretz

No group has claimed responsibility for the rockets, but Hezbollah is the prime armed group operating in southern Lebanon.

According to The Times of Israel, it's a likely directly response to the recent Israeli police raids on al-Aqsa Mosque during Muslim holy days:

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the launches came just hours after Lebanon’s Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah said it would support "all measures" Palestinian groups may take against Israel after clashes at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Axios is reporting an estimate of "between 25-30 rockets" launched, according to defense officials.

"Most were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, the Israeli military said. At least one rocket fell in the town of Shlomi in northern Israel," the report continues.

BREAKING NEWS: Dozens of missiles fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque pic.twitter.com/5KqjyFmuzP — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 6, 2023

Israel is also observing an important holiday, namely the first day of the Passover festival. The current tensions began Tuesday night, when Israeli police raided Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque, brutally beating worshippers after declaring overnight prayers there unlawful.

Outrage swept across Palestinian communities, sparking marches, confrontations with Israeli troops, and rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. The violence spiraled higher, as the Israeli Air Force bombed Gaza.

Rocket from Lebanon hits the city of Shlomi, northern Israel pic.twitter.com/cJPIz0tstW — Yosef Yisrael (@yosefyisrael25) April 6, 2023

Hamas then continued firing a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the IDF. Violent clashes were also reported between Israeli forces and protesters in the country’s north.

Footage of multiple interceptions over northern #Israel due to rocket fire from #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/kXr4szkP3h — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 6, 2023

Israel is reportedly now shelling southern Lebanon, and has scrambled air force jets to neutralize the attacks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also set to convene an emergency security meeting as the crisis escalates, which is already being called the most serious escalation since the 2006 war.

