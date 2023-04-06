The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Hola, Homosaurus: Biden Admin Shells Out Six Figures To Translate Gay Dictionary Into Spanish

April 6, 2023

The Biden administration is spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to translate the Homosaurus, a self-described "vocabulary of LGBTQ+ terms" that includes phrases such as "anal fisting" and "jizz," into Spanish, documents show. The post Hola, Homosaurus: Biden Admin Shells Out Six Figures To Translate Gay Dictionary Into Spanish appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


