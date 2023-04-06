The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

House Democrats Are Reportedly Terrified After Trump’s Indictment: ‘We All Have to Be Very Careful’

April 6, 2023   |   Tags:

Congressional Democrats are not as uniformly celebratory over the charging, arrest and arraignment of former President Donald Trump as one might expect. Axios spoke to a number of lawmakers, some […] The post House Democrats Are Reportedly Terrified After Trump's Indictment: 'We All Have to Be Very Careful' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x