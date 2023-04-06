‘Insurrection’: Tennessee House Boots Out Democrats Who Participated in Capitol Protest

April 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted Thursday to expel two Democratic members who last week stood with protesters as they swarmed the chamber and threw the House into disarray. The post 'Insurrection': Tennessee House Boots Out Democrats Who Participated in Capitol Protest appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...