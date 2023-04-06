While Everyone’s Distracted, the Dollar Is Dying (Videos)
April 6, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYThe circus surrounding the arrest of former President Donald Trump may have been a perfectly timed distraction. Not only are our banks still in a state of collapse despite a brief government-funded reprieve. Not only is the advent CBDCs looming over us. The world is rapidly dumping the dollar, and that’s a next-level economic disaster. This article contains several videos with …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments