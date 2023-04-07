How Millions From George Soros Fueled Democrats’ Court Victory in Wisconsin

The left-wing billionaire George Soros and his network of activist groups spent millions of dollars to help Janet Protasiewicz win a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a Washington Free Beacon analysis of campaign finance disclosure forms found. The total amount of money stemming from groups bankrolled by the hedge-fund billionaire totals at least $2.8 million, accounting for a quarter of all outside spending for Protasiewicz in the most expensive state supreme court race in history. Soros also personally donated $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Feb. 22, which in turn flooded Protasiewicz’s campaign coffers with millions of dollars in the final weeks leading to the election. The post How Millions From George Soros Fueled Democrats’ Court Victory in Wisconsin appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



