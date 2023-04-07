Innocent Man Gunned Down in His Own Home After Police Show Up to Wrong House (Video)

FARMINGTON, N.M. — In yet another tragic example of the dangerous consequences of police incompetence, a New Mexico man was gunned down in his own home by the very people who are sworn to protect and serve. The callous actions of the Farmington Police Department are chillingly reminiscent of the Andrew Finch case, where an innocent man was similarly …



