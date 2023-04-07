Marjorie Taylor Greene vs Laura Loomer

There was action on Friday in conservative Twitterverse as two populist icons attacked each other following reports that President Trump was going to hire one of them.

It’s firebrand Laura Loomer versus Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Supporters from both sides are going at each other as well.

The drama started when reports emerged that Donald Trump wanted his campaign or an affiliate Super PAC to hire Loomer in some capacity. According to Just The News:

President Donald Trump is reportedly looking to bring right-wing activist and former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer on board his campaign. She twice ran unsuccessfully to represent Florida in Congress and has built a sizeable following on social media. Her Twitter account currently boasts roughly 340,000 followers and she regularly posts pro-Trump content there. Trump has reportedly met with Loomer and asked his aides to find her a position either with the campaign directly or at a super PAC supporting it, The Hill reported. The right-wing activist has declined to comment directly on any conversations she may have had with the Trump campaign, insisting she’s “LOYAL LOOMER. Not LEAKING LOOMER.” “Anyone who leaks private and confidential conversations they had with President Trump doesn’t have his best interest in mind,” she added. News of the potential hire has sparked some backlash within conservative circles. Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fumed at the prospect, saying “Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted.” “She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle,” Greene added. “She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes. She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Maralago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she’s running to Trump. Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch. I’ll make sure he knows.” Loomer has responded by sharing photos of the pair together and referencing Greene’s past support for her congressional bid.

Both support Donald Trump. It’s unfortunate to have infighting, especially over a report from corporate media.

Personal Note: I have interviewed both of these patriots and know them well. It’s disappointing that Greene chose to go to Twitter instead of to Trump and Loomer directly. We lose elections because of this type of showboating.

