Starlink Users Report Outages Across The US

On Friday evening, Starlink customers throughout the US complained that Elon Musk's satellite-based internet service was down.

Starlink users were greeted with a message when logging into their account that read:

"Your area is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating."

Downdetector, which tracks websites, showed Starlink users started reporting outages around 1945 ET.

People are reporting outages in multiple states. Here's what some are saying on Downdetector:

Outages are also being reported in other countries.

The outage is now trending on Twitter.

There's no word on what caused the outage.