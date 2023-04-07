Swimmer Riley Gaines Assaulted by Mob of Trans Terrorists, Forced to Barricade Herself In at TPUSA Event

Most cults want to be left alone. The Trans Terrorist Cult wants to get themselves, their mentally ill ideology, and their domestic terrorist activities in front of as many Americans as possible.

Unfortunately, it’s working because politicians and law enforcement are absolutely terrified of the cult.

Swimmer and pro-woman activist Riley Gaines was assaulted at a TPUSA event at San Francisco State University Thursday night. Videos of the incidents demonstrate just how unhinged and dangerous the Trans Terrorist Cult has become [Language Warning]

As Gaines noted, “The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

She is correct. We cannot win this battle against the emerging post-truth society without getting louder than the cultists.

Over an hour after the assault, Gaines and police are still barricaded for their protection from the mob.

Violent trans radicals assaulted Riley Gaines at a TPUSA event on campus at SFSU tonight. She is still barricaded inside an undisclosed location as they work to get her to safety. The Alphabet Mafia continues its terror. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2023

According to The Post Millennial:

“I’m okay currently, but an hour and a half later, I’m still barricaded in a room with ambushers on the outside yelling and threatening violence,” Gaines told the Post Millennial. “As police escorted me out of the event space to my current location, I was hit, physically, twice by what I presume was a male individual. This only assures me I’m doing the right thing.”

While Christians are murdered by the Trans Terrorist Cult, the Biden-Harris regime, corporate media, and corporate America are busy claiming members of the LGBTQIA+ community are the ones under attack. This is not acceptable.

