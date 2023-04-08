Jesse Kelly’s “Over the Top” Advice to Republicans Is Sound, Reasonable, and Necessary

April 8, 2023

“Or once again, you’ll come to me in ten years and tell me you should have listened,” conservative commentator Jesse Kelly said on Twitter near the end of a long rant directed at Republicans who are somehow shocked that the radical left is unhinged.

He’s right. If the GOP continues with business-as-usual in their preferred role as opposition bellyachers who don’t actually have to do anything other than fundraise and shoot skeet, we will no longer be a nation worth preserving. We need bold action. In some ways, we need to start calling plays from the George Soros playbook. And that’s the point that Kelly was trying to make in his epic Twitter thread:

I have repeatedly pleaded with the Right to wake up to what’s happening before it’s too late. From COVID to the “defund the police” to the violently hostile to the Right future of blue America. Over and over again they tell me I’m being too over the top and “doing it for clicks”. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 8, 2023

When I tell you GOP DAs need to start arresting prominent Democrats, you think I’m being over the top. When I’m telling you the FBI needs to be shut down and the building demolished, you think I’m being over the top. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 8, 2023

Or once again, you’ll come to me in ten years and tell me you should have listened. These people are communists. They are not gonna stop without fear and pain. Attack legally now. Or you’ll wish you had. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 8, 2023

Leftists will continue to steal elections, release violent criminals, arrest political opponents, demonize patriots, control the narrative, and destroy this nation until real actions are taken against them. Will the GOP learn this before it’s too late?

