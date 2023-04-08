The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trans-Terrorist Murder Plot Foiled in Colorado, Targeting THREE SCHOOLS

April 8, 2023   |   Tags:
Targeting children again. The left has been inciting the mentally disturbed to slaughter and this is the consequence. And still no Nashville shooter manifesto. They’re hiding it. A male-to-female-identifying #trans person has been arrested & charged for allegedly planning mass shootings on churches & schools in Elbert County, Colo. Colorado has had multiple deadly mass shootings …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x