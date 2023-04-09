Augusta National Golf Shop Makes "$1 Million In Revenue Every Single Hour" During Masters

Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most renowned sports venues. Conversations with attendees at this weekend's annual Masters Tournament reveal the second most important thing besides watching the pros is to purchase as much merchandise as they can.

Joe Pompliano outlined in his Substack that the merchandise shop at Augusta sells "$1 million in revenue every single hour."

"The Masters has perfected its merchandise business. They are one of the only large-scale sporting events to limit merchandise sales strictly to in-person attendees only, and that feeling of exclusivity generates about $70 million in sales each year," Pompliano said.

This is why we noted earlier that attendees flooded the golf shop to purchase as much gear as possible.

"For context, if the store is open 10 hours a day, that means Augusta National is selling $10 million of merchandise a day, $1 million of merchandise an hour, $16,000 worth of merchandise every minute, and $277 worth of merchandise every second," Pompliano continued.

Take a look at the line to get into the shop.

And this merchandise is so sought after that some people pay ridiculous markups on secondary markets to sport the swag.

Absolutely insane.