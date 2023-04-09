The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Bombshell: Federal Court Ordered Release Of Secret Documents That PROVE Pfizer, FDA, & “Fact Checkers” LIED About CONvid Shots Not Containing Toxic Graphene Oxide (Video)

April 9, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Of course, we and other outlets warned of this even before the shots were rolled out under President Donald Trump in December of 2020.  Yet, the slack hecklers, as I like to call them, along with the DC crime syndicate led by the unconstitutional Food and Drug Administration and Big Pharma hustlers like Pfizer lied …


