Half Of America's Top-Selling Beers Have Gone 'Woke'

Anheuser-Busch went super 'woke' last week when their marketing team collaborated with trans-TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote Bud Light. A new analysis by Newsweek found Bud Light isn't the only major brewing company partnering with LGBTQ+ groups.

Based on shipping data from Beer Marketer's Insights and analyzed by 24/7 Wall Street, the top 10 best-selling beers in the US include Bud Light, Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, Corona Extra, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Natural Light, Busch Light, and Busch.

Newsweek said of that list, half of the top-selling beers, including Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, and Michelob Ultra, have all run pro-LGBTQ+ campaigns; however, none garnered as much attention or backlash as Bud Light's collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

This may be why.

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺



The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood.



(This is not April Fools, it’s actually real)



🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Newsweek provided several examples of the top beer companies diving into sponsorships with LGBTQ+ groups.

For a number of years, Coors Light has been sponsoring the Denver PrideFest and also supports the Center on Colfax, an LGBTQ+ facility in the city. GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, has described Coors as "among the most progressive for its employee policies toward gays." Budweiser has also sponsored a number of LGBTQ+ events, including London Pride and Toronto Pride in 2019. The same year saw the company release a special rainbow-colored bottle for World Pride, to raise money for GLAAD. According to its official website, Miller Lite has given $450,000 to the Equality Federation, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, with the brand launching its "Open & Proud" campaign in 2021. In partnership with the federation, it promotes inclusivity in bars where Miler Lite is served. Michelob Ultra announced in 2021 that it had partnered with CeCe Telfer, an LGBTQ+ advocate and the "first openly transgender female athlete to win an NCAA title."

Newsweek added:

Anheuser-Busch has sponsored a number of LGBTQ+ events, including San Diego Pride, and in 2015 was listed by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the "best places to work" for LGBTQ+ employees.

Conservative were furious this week about Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney, a biological male that documents her gender transition on TikTok. For a few days, the Bud Light boycott hashtag trended on Twitter.

Kid Rock wasn't happy.

When will corporations learn the lesson of "go woke, go broke"?