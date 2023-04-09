Woke Google Won’t Doodle on Easter

April 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Google’s homepage is known for its “doodles” that are intended to celebrate or remember particular days. They put up themed versions of their homepage on most major and even minor holidays. There’s an exception.

They refuse to put one up on Easter because it is “100% religious.” They put one up on Christmas because it has been commercialized and secularized in their opinion, but the day commemorating the resurrection of the Christian Lord and Savior is off limits on Google.

They display a generic homepage instead.

International Women’s Day, Gay Pride, Juneteenth, and Easter: pic.twitter.com/5yNI7UiP89 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2023

This is just another reminder for the (hopefully) limited number of our readers who still use Google. They hate you. The sheer fact that you’re a conservative, a Christian, or both means you are their greatest enemy. Why? Because they worship a very different entity.

The post Woke Google Won’t Doodle on Easter appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...